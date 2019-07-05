Prince William Surprises Fans Honouring Princess Diana

Prince William gave well-wishers the surprise of their life when he stopped by a vigil honouring the late Princess Diana’s birthday.

The Duke of Cambridge emerged from Kensington Palace on Monday night to say thank you to those gathered to remember his mother who was born on July 1, 1961, the Daily Mail reported.

“William told me he knew we’d been coming here for years and thanked us for what we were doing for his mother,” John Loughrey, a 59-year-old admirer, told the outlet. “I think I’m still shaking now. I feel very emotional.”

Loughrey said that after shaking William’s hand, he asked the prince about the forthcoming Diana memorial that will stand at Kensington Palace.

“Soon, very soon,” the prince said. “We just want to make sure it is right. It’s important to get it right.”