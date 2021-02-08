Princess Anne, the Queen’s only daughter, values her privacy. In the seven decades she’s been in the public eye, we haven’t learned all that much about her personal life, aside from the two public marriages and her 1992 divorce from her first husband. So when she shared a rare glimpse into her private home in Gloucestershire on Sunday, many people were interested.

The Royal Family’s social media accounts posted a photo of Anne and her second husband, Sir Timothy Laurence in their living room as they watched the Calcutta Cup, an annual rugby match between England and Scotland. (In case you were wondering: they rooted for Scotland, who beat England 11-6. The Princess Royal is a patron of the Scottish Rugby Union.)

Far from the stiff, formal housing we might expect in a palace, Anne’s home looks surprisingly cosy, full of framed pictures, patterned furniture, and trinkets galore. Her coffee table is piled with books, letters and various objects that she didn’t seem to tuck away or organize before the photo was taken — it actually looks the way a coffee table might look in a non-royal household! And did you notice the dog bed just left of the TV?

Not to mention the fact that the couple are dressed down: Anne’s in a long-sleeved top and vest with casual pants, while Timothy’s in a plaid button-down shirt.