When it comes to wedding presents, it’s hard to top a duchess title.

Princess Beatrice’s wedding ceremony and reception on Friday, May 29 will be held in some swanky venues, courtesy of the Queen; But the matriarch’s withholding a royal gift from her granddaughter, one that she previously gave to Prince Harry and Prince William.

Princess Beatrice will not be named a duchess. Her cousins Princes Harry and William became dukes on their wedding days, with their respective wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle becoming duchesses.

But before you feel bad for the woman ninth-in-line to the English throne, her marriage to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi guarantees a new title, thanks to his noble lineage.

