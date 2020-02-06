If you can tear your eyes off Prince Harry and Meghan Markle updates for a sec, the Royal Family has big news to share: Princess Beatrice, the eldest daughter of Sarah, Duchess of York and Prince Andrew, is set to get married in the spring.

Hello and People magazines report that Beatrice will tie the knot with businessman Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on May 29.

This might not be 2020′s only royal wedding. Kitty Spencer, Princess Diana’s niece, announced her engagement to South African fashion mogul Michael Lewis in January, although a wedding date hasn’t been publicly confirmed.

Watch the video above to find out more about Princess Beatrice’s wedding and what the Queen has offered the ninth-in-line to the throne.