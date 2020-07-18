Princess Beatrice paid tribute to her grandmother Queen Elizabeth II during her small, intimate wedding ceremony Saturday.

The queen’s granddaughter through Prince Andrew, who’s caught up in the Jeffrey Epstein controversy, married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a secret ceremony at All Saints Chapel in Windsor in front of a small audience that included the Queen.

Buckingham Palace has released photos from the wedding, which showed the princess wearing a vintage dress and diamond tiara handed down from the Queen.

Congratulations to HRH Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi!



The couple were married in a small private ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor on Friday 17th July.

Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi celebrated their wedding with their closest family.



📷 The happy couple are pictured with Her Majesty The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh. Photograph by Benjamin Wheeler.

Princess Beatrice wore a vintage dress by Norman Hartnell and the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, both belonging to Her Majesty The Queen.



The tiara was worn by Her Majesty on her wedding day in 1947.

The couple originally planned to get married in May but their plans were stalled by the COVID-19 pandemic. The ceremony was small to keep in line with the U.K. government’s pandemic measures.

Prince Andrew was said to be at the ceremony but didn’t attend the engagement party. The prince has stepped back from public engagements since he’s been tied to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.