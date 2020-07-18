Princess Beatrice paid tribute to her grandmother Queen Elizabeth II during her small, intimate wedding ceremony Saturday.
The queen’s granddaughter through Prince Andrew, who’s caught up in the Jeffrey Epstein controversy, married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a secret ceremony at All Saints Chapel in Windsor in front of a small audience that included the Queen.
Buckingham Palace has released photos from the wedding, which showed the princess wearing a vintage dress and diamond tiara handed down from the Queen.
The couple originally planned to get married in May but their plans were stalled by the COVID-19 pandemic. The ceremony was small to keep in line with the U.K. government’s pandemic measures.
Prince Andrew was said to be at the ceremony but didn’t attend the engagement party. The prince has stepped back from public engagements since he’s been tied to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
The diamond tiara Beatrice wore was the same one worn by Queen Elizabeth on her wedding day in 1947.