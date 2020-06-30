A remake of “The Princess Bride” that lives up to the charming original? Inconceivable! But a bunch of celebs hilariously recreating iconic scenes at home is exactly the comedic homage bored families needs right now, and it’s a reality thanks to Quibi’s newest series now available online.

“Home Movie: The Princess Bride” has enlisted practically every big Hollywood name for the playful project. Keegan-Michael Key, Jon Hamm, Adam Sandler, Hugh Jackman and more are expected to make appearances. An installment from director Jason Reitman’s series will drop every day for the next two weeks, with a different cast each time.

Jack Black’s take on the Dread Pirate Roberts has been making the rounds online as a preview that would feel absurd, if not for the COVID-19 pandemic. With a plastic lightsaber in lieu of a sword, Black squats in his backyard and banters with Diego Luna — giving an incredibly faithful performance as Inigo Montoya — wielding an umbrella for their duel.

Not all actors are filming their scenes separately. Tiffany Haddish and Common share a romantic goodbye as the movie’s loving couple, which reminded some viewers that the pair were in isolation together.

Sophie Turner also takes a stab at playing The Man In Black, swapping gender roles with her husband Joe Jonas as Buttercup (who owns a foul mouth in his version, be warned) and their pet corgi as a rodent menace.

Escaping the Fire Swamp with @JoeJonas as Buttercup and Sophie Turner as The Man in Black — and their corgi as an ROUS (Rodent of Unusual Size)



