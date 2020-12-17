Charlene, Princess of Monaco is saying goodbye to 2020 the way we do when we’re getting over a terrible breakup: by getting a drastic haircut.
The princess debuted her new look — a partial buzzcut on the side and back of her head and side-swept bangs — at a Christmas tree ceremony at the Prince’s Palace of Monaco on Wednesday.
Charlene and her husband, Prince Albert, along with their six-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, handed out gifts to families during the festive ceremony.
The 42-year-old former Olympic swimmer completed her stylish new look with a gold sequin face mask, a black-and-gold jacket and a black turtleneck.
Earlier in the day, the princess kept her new ’do under wraps by wearing a hat during a boat-christening ceremony.
“She wore a beret on which concealed it, but up close I could see where she had her temple and the back of her head, completely shaved,” an attendee at the event told People magazine.
Charlene has, for the most part, kept her hair in short styles, ranging from cute bobs to above-the-ears looks, although never quite as edgy as this “half-hawk,” though!
So, could the princess entice you to shave off your locks, as if getting out of a bad relationship with the year that was 2020? The way she’s styled it, we could be swayed!
WATCH: Princess Charlene shared the first picture of her twins since Prince Albert’s self-quarantine.