Princess Charlotte's Hair Flip On Her 1st Day Of School Is Everything

Princess Charlotte’s first day of school was Thursday, and if you were worried she might be nervous to join her older brother George at the posh Thomas’s Battersea, don’t be. The young royal — the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s middle child— is already exuding confidence at the tender age of four. In an Instagram video released by Kensington Palace, Charlotte calmly shakes the head of the lower school’s hand and then playfully flips her ponytail as the cameras click. Her mother holds her backpack, which appears to be decorated with a key ring in the shape of a pony.

She looks adorable in her wee private school uniform, obviously. The pleated skirt! That cardigan! The little white socks! But for many, all eyes were on ... THAT HAIR FLIP!

Princess Charlotte has that hair flip down like china town.💁🏻‍♀️ — Caffeinatedgirlb (@caffeinegirlb) September 5, 2019

Love the hair flick!



Princess Charlotte arrives for her first day of school https://t.co/XwxEAWX2jz — Eunice&May (@EuniceAndMay) September 5, 2019

Now THAT is the hair flip of a child ready to take on the world. Or, at the very least, her first day at a new school.

Honestly, Charlotte always seems to have the best hair. So thick! So lustrous! We wonder if Prince William styled her hair for the first day, since he’s admitted before that he’s been working on his ponytail technique via YouTube videos. Dad said Charlotte was thrilled to join George at Thomas’s Battersea, a private prep school in South London that focuses on kindness. “First day— she’s very excited,” Prince William told reporters, according to BBC. George has been attending the school since 2017. Here’s a throwback to that adorableness.

WPA Pool via Getty Images A solemn Prince George of Cambridge arrives for his first day of school at Thomas's Battersea on Sept. 7, 2017.