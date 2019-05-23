Prince William might have revealed Princess Charlotte’s nickname in the cute Instagram video that hit the internet this week.

In a short Instagram video posted by the official Kensington Royal account on Monday, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and Prince Louis can be seen playing with their parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, at the Chelsea Flower Show.

They’re in the Back to Nature Garden, co-designed by the Duchess of Cambridge along with the RHS and architects Andree Davis and Adam White. It’s meant to showcase the ways in which nature can benefit mental and physical health, according to the official Kensington Palace Instagram account.