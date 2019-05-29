Young Madison Jade is all about women doing it for themselves, including Princess Jasmine from “Aladdin” because really, ain’t nobody got time to wait around for a boy to take them to see the world.

A day before the adorable four-year-old was going to see the live-action Disney remake with her family, her mom filmed her talking about the princess and posted the video on her Instagram.

“Jasmine needs to go see the world by herself because Aladdin just needs to stay there,” an animated Madison said from her carseat.

“You don’t need a boy to take you to see the whole world ’cause not enough space on the carpet so Jasmine can go by herself or Aladdin can go by himself,” she said in the video, which has garnered more than 66,000 likes on the 200,000-followers strong account.