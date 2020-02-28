Privacy Watchdog Investigating RCMP’s Use Of Facial-Recognition Technology

Adrian Wyld/CP Privacy Commissioner Daniel Therrien speaks during a news conference in Ottawa on Dec. 10, 2019.

OTTAWA — The federal privacy commissioner is investigating the RCMP’s use of cutting-edge facial-recognition software.

The technology made by American company Clearview AI gathers huge numbers of images from various sources that can help police forces and financial institutions identify people.

Yet it also comes with major privacy concerns about how the data allows people to be tracked and how the information is kept and shared.

