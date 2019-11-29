It’s happened. There’s another piece of Canadian public art for everyone to marvel at, debate, question, argue about and drag online. We’ve had everything from giant rings to a pile of silver balls to a bunch of cows. Now, there’s the chandelier. This week, the City of Vancouver unveiled the long-anticipated $4.8-million art piece, “Spinning Chandelier.” Abbotsford artist Rodney Graham designed the giant spinning light-up chandelier now hung under the Granville Street bridge. Twice a day at noon and 9 p.m., it undergoes a four-minute performance where it spins and drops down beneath the bridge. It’s an ambitious project that has attracted praise and criticism from Vancouverites.

Scariest Things in Vancouver:



-Driving in snow

-threat of renoviction/demoviction

-Having an income below $50K

-No ramen in walking distance

-Cost of rent

-Being killed by falling chandelier under a bridge

-Winter (6 months of rain)

-Finding an 'affordable' rental with a pet — Demoviction Memes (@demoviction) November 27, 2019

what’s more vancouver than installing a $4.8 million spinning chandelier underneath a bridge that homeless people use to shelter themselves from rain, wind and snow — 𝔎𝔢𝔩𝔩𝔶 𝔰𝔞𝔯𝔤𝔢𝔞𝔫𝔱 (@kelly_sarge) November 29, 2019

But it’s not the first piece of public art to divide a Canadian city. Sometimes you get beautiful touching pieces that reflect on a community’s past and present. And sometimes you get a giant blue ring on the side of the highway. With that in mind, let’s look back on some of Canada’s most beloved, reviled and talked about public art pieces. And let us know — do you love these or are they better left on the drawing board? Travelling Light

Google Maps Travelling Light, also known as the giant blue ring, sits on the edge of a Calgary highway.

City: Calgary Artist: inges idee (Hans Hemmert, Axel Lieber, Thomas A. Schmidt and Georg Zey) Year: 2013 What is it and what does it mean?: Better known by locals as the Giant Blue Ring, this huge blue hoop with street lights on top sits off the highway in the city’s northwest. The ring is meant to represent the wheel, what the city calls “the universal” transportation. The artists behind it also say it’s supposed to give a window to different views of the city — look through one side and you see downtown, look through the other and you see the countryside. Love it or hate it?: The blue ring has inspired memes, loving tributes and even one of the city’s most popular Twitter accounts. Like a lot of public art on this list, it was called a waste of public money, but many Calgarians have grown to begrudgingly love the ringAnytime I’m travelling back into the city from the north, it sparks a warm sense of coming home in me. Bowfort Towers

Jeff McIntosh/THE CANADIAN PRESS Traffic passes a sculpture by New York artist Del Geist, which is called "Bowfort Towers" and is located near Canada Olympic Park in Calgary on Aug. 9, 2017.

City: Calgary Artist: Del Geist and Patricia Leighton Year: 2018 What is it and what does it mean?: The $500,000 art piece is a pile of metal and rocks on the side of the Trans-Canada highway entering Calgary from the west. It’s intended to be a “gateway to the city” while also integrating local indigenous symbolism, according to the artists. Love it or hate it? The piece was widely criticized for appropriating traditional Blackfoot burial scaffolds. Geist, a New Yorker, claims he consulted with local Blackfoot leaders about the symbolic significance of the towers and using four of them to represent the seasons, though he wouldn’t name who he spoke to. Many Blackfoot artists spoke out after the project’s unveiling and criticized the use of a non-Indegnous artist to make Indigenous art. Untitled (aka that guy holding a condo)

Twitter/@brendansinclair A 25-foot statue of a man holding a condo building outside of a Toronto condo development.

City: Toronto Artist: Stephan Balkenhol Year: 2018 What is it and what does it mean?: Well, it’s a 25-foot-tall statue of a guy holding a condo, built by a condo developer. Seems pretty self-explanatory. In a plaque accompanying the statue, it claims to embody “the present moment in the city’s evolution and invite deep contemplation.” The figure — a neutral white man — has appeared repeatedly in Balkenhol’s work, which he claims represents an “everyday persona.” Love it or hate it? In a tweet, user Brenden Sinclair called it both a “horrible eyesore” and perfect for what Toronto is “right now.” People seem to see it either as an ironic dig at developers and the unaffordability of the city, or a lionization of those very developers. Talus Dome

Google Maps The public art piece "Talus Dome," pictured in Edmonton.

City: Edmonton Artist: Benjamin Ball and Gaston Nogues Year: 2011 What is it and what does it mean?: The world “talus” refers to the geological accumulation of gravel at the bottom of a cliff. The city says the piece is intended to remind people of the city’s relationship to the natural river valley. It’s made of around 1,000 handmade steel spheres Love it or hate it? At $600,000, this pile of silver balls was the most expensive piece of art in Edmonton’s history when it was built in 2011. At the time, people compared it to everything from rabbit poop to a bag of marbles — a ringing endorsement. Zones of Immersion

Stuart Reid Gallery Images from Stuart Reid's piece of public art, "Zones of Immersion" in Toronto's Union Station.

City: Toronto Artist: Stuart Reid Year: 2015 What is it and what does it mean?: Reid himself said the shadowy figures and depressing expressions are meant to represent the bleak world of commuting on the subway. Love it or hate it?: When it was first unveiled, people definitely hated it. It spurred a heated debate on whether the image was depressing, accurate or accurately depressing. If you ride the TTC every day, packed deep in those underground cars, I can understand why you’d find it relatable. Spinning Chandelier

Jonathan Hayward/THE CANADIAN PRESS An art installation of a giant chandelier with a cost of over four-million dollars is pictured under the Granville Street Bridge in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Thursday, November 28, 2019.