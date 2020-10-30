With the U.S. presidential election just days away, many families of all political stripes have been channelling their creativity (anxiety?) into carving alarmingly lifelike Donald Trump pumpkins, a.k.a. Trumpkins.

The Halloween gourd makes an excellent blank canvas for a presidential portrait. Families have had fun scraping out the innards of their gourd to create bushy yellow eyebrows and a combover. In the video above, you can see how one Trumpkin even got its own tubby gourd bod ― painted navy like his signature suit jacket ― and a little red tie.

The MAGA cap makes an appearance too, only with slogans like “Make Halloween Great Again” and TBH, these creative renderings of the U.S. president definitely bring a little fun back into what’s shaping up to be an especially scary Halloween, with COVID-19 numbers on the rise again .

Here are a few more of our favourite Trumpkins this year:

This one below, from @adschac86, got its own generous head of hair. FAKE HAIR!

And this made-in-Ireland Trumpkin has a buddy: a Boris Johnsonkin (so that doesn’t have the same ring to it, but the U.S. president’s British buddy is equally well rendered as a jack-o-lantern).

This amateur gourd carver went so far as to make a home video, with her interpretation of the reality star-turned-world leader in the starring role. (Watching the ratings closely.)

And the version of the U.S. president below has an alarmingly accurate mouth as well as creative use of pumpkin seeds to capture the hair and brows.

So much work has gone into this carved and painted Trumpkin (below). While the polls have Trump in second place at this time, we do think @cutiepatootiecookies should win her carving contest.

So if you and the kids are looking for pandemic-friendly activities to do for Halloween 2020, may we suggest:

Stay safe. Stay home. Make a Trumpkin.