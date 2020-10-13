China Says It Ran 3 Million COVID-19 Tests In Mere Days After Outbreak

BEIJING — Authorities in the eastern Chinese port city of Qingdao said Tuesday that they have completed coronavirus tests on more than three million people following the country’s first reported local outbreak in nearly two months.

The city’s health department said no new cases have been found among the more than 1.1 million test results returned thus far. The city said it had a total of 12 cases, six with symptoms and six without, since the new outbreak was first spotted over the weekend at a hospital.

The Chinese National Health Commission, however, said Tuesday that at least six new cases of the virus were found in Qingdao in the past 24 hours.

The reason for the discrepancy was not immediately clear. China’s methods for logging and reporting of virus numbers has been questioned since the pandemic first began late last year in its city of Wuhan.