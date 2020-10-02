Quebec's New COVID-19 Case Count Tops 1,000 For 1st Time Since May

MONTREAL — Residents of Quebec’s two biggest cities could soon face more restrictions, Premier Francois Legault said Friday, as his government attempts to control a second wave of COVID-19. Health officials reported 1,052 new COVID-19 cases Friday, the first time since early May that the province reported more than 1,000 infections over a 24-hour period. The rise in new cases, which brings the total number of confirmed infections in the province to 76,273, came one day after the government placed the greater Montreal area, Quebec City and a region south of the provincial capital under a partial lockdown for at least 28 days. Authorities consider those three regions to be in “red” alert, which is the highest pandemic alert level. For the second day in a row, Legault described the situation in the province as “critical.” More restrictions could be imposed as soon as Monday, when the province plans to announce new rules for sporting activities and gyms.

The Canadian Press Quebec Premier Francois Legault speaks to reporters during the COVID-19 media briefing.

The provincial government also announced $50 million in new funding for live theatre, music and other performing arts companies that have been affected by the pandemic. Cultural organizations, art promoters and producers, as well as performers who put on their own shows, will be eligible to receive funding equivalent to 75 per cent of ticket revenue they collected between Oct. 1 and March 31, 2019. That time period, Legault said, reflects the reality that theatre companies and other venues hire staff for a full season and that the lockdown could last longer than 28 days. The funding comes after theatres, concert halls and other performance venues were ordered closed as part of the partial lockdown in the three “red” zones. Legault said the money is available in regions where venues have been ordered to close, as well as in areas where performances are still permitted ― but with a restricted number of spectators. Recipients of the money will have to guarantee they will use a certain amount of it to pay artists and support staff, Culture Minister Nathalie Roy said Friday. Gatherings banned in “red” zones Meanwhile, Quebec provincial police said they will begin an “awareness” operation on Friday afternoon aimed at discouraging people from travelling for non-essential reasons from areas that are under “red” alert to neighbouring regions under lower alert levels. Officers will be stopping drivers on highways to educate them about the importance of reducing contact with others, police spokesman Sgt. Louis-Philippe Bibeau said. Outdoor and indoor gatherings have been banned in “red” zones, while bars have been ordered to close and restaurants can only open for takeout and delivery.

Legault aknowledged Friday there has been confusion regarding the new restrictions, but called on Quebecers to avoid trying to find ways around the rules and to instead limit their contacts with other people. “You can go out, but keep two metres from other people,” he said. “That’s it, that’s all.” Police have been given the ability to issue fines of up to $1,000 to people violating the regulations, and offered a “telewarrant” system, which will allow them to obtain warrants to enter private homes more rapidly if they suspect the rules are being violated. Seven new deaths were reported on Friday; however, none of them took place in the preceding 24 hours. Six of those deaths took place between Sept. 25-30, and one took place before Sept. 25. There are now 302 people in hospital for COVID-19, an increase of 27 from the previous day, and 49 people are in intensive care, an increase of three. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2020. This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.