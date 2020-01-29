Quebec Marks 3 Years Since Deadly Mosque Shooting

QUEBEC — Three years after a deadly mosque shooting claimed six lives in Quebec City, community members said Wednesday the anniversary presents a chance to highlight lingering problems of Islamophobia and hatred. One of the survivors, Ahmed Cheddadi, said the mosque attack was a horrifying event that shocked Quebec society and should spur a move to eliminate discrimination. “We are here to denounce this act, barbaric and inhuman, that took place in our democratic, secular country, where the rights of people and liberty of religion are guaranteed by the Constitution,” Cheddadi said at a news conference, calling for an inclusive Quebec where love triumphs over hate and racism is defeated.

THE CANADIAN PRESS People hold photos of the victims during a vigil on Wednesday in Montreal to commemorate the third anniversary of the mosque shooting in Quebec City that left six people dead.

Choking back tears, Cheddadi said everyone has a moral responsibility to come together. “We will never accept that days like Jan. 29, 2017 ever happen again, in a mosque, in a church or in a synagogue,” he said. The Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre where the killings occurred opened its doors to the community in the afternoon, with a dinner to follow at St-Mathieu Church that will include speeches from politicians, survivors and gun control advocates. The mosque shooting left six men dead: Mamadou Tanou Barry, 42, Abdelkrim Hassane, 41, Khaled Belkacemi, 60, Aboubaker Thabti, 44, Azzeddine Soufiane, 57, and Ibrahima Barry, 39. They left behind their wives and 17 children between them, and several other worshippers were injured when a gunman opened fire as evening prayers drew to a close.

THE CANADIAN PRESS Ahmed Cheddadi, left, who was injured in the 2017 mosque shooting, speaks at a news conference marking the third anniversary of the mosque shooting on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged the anniversary by calling on Canadians to honour the memory of the victims by fighting Islamophobia and other forms of hatred and discrimination. “Today, we mourn those who were senselessly killed, and suffered at the hands of ignorance, Islamophobia, and racism,” Trudeau said in a statement. “We share the pain of their children, spouses, friends, and neighbours, who were robbed of their loved ones far too soon. Our thoughts are also with those injured, whose lives forever changed after this brutal and inhumane attack.”

Three years ago, 6 people were killed and 19 were wounded at the hands of Islamophobia & hate. Today, we remember the victims & stand with their families, whose lives were forever changed by the terrorist attack at the Centre culturel islamique de Québec. https://t.co/DTh86h5DbY — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 29, 2020

Boufeldja Benabdallah, president of the mosque, said the provincial government hasn’t done enough to help restore bridges with the Muslim community, speaking of a fractured Quebec society where minorities do not feel protected. He invoked “the responsibility of legislators to adopt laws to protect citizens, whatever their origins or their beliefs,” adding that the goal should be laws and programs “designed by the government to ensure society is balanced and not unbalanced as it is today.” In a recent interview, Benabdallah said that despite some recent progress, including the creation of the region’s first Islamic cemetery and a million-dollar project to enlarge and secure the mosque, the province’s controversial secularism law casts a cloud.

THE CANADIAN PRESS Boufeldja Benabdallah, president of Quebec's Islamic Cultural Centre (CCIQ), speaks at a news conference marking the third anniversary of the mosque shooting on Wednesday.