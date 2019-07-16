Labrador Plane Crash Leaves 3 Dead As Search For Survivors Continues

Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press Jean Tremblay is seen here speaking to reporters in Saguenay, Que., on Sept. 1, 2012.

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — The president of a small Quebec airline says three people were killed when one of its planes crashed into a Labrador lake Monday.

Jean Tremblay, president of Air Saguenay, said the floatplane was carrying four fishermen, two guides and the pilot. He said the condition of the four missing occupants is unknown.

Maj. Mark Gough of Maritime Forces Atlantic said military rescuers are searching for survivors at the crash site in Mistastin Lake, about 120 kilometres southwest of Nain, N.L.

Gough said a Hercules aircraft spotted the wreckage of the de Havilland DHC-2 Beaver float plane at 5 a.m. local time Tuesday.