Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press Quebec Premier Francois Legault talks during question period at the National Assembly, Quebec City, Tues. Nov. 19, 2019.

QUEBEC ― Premier Francois Legault is open to the creation of a Quebec version of Amazon, which his economy minister described Wednesday as a way to serve nationalist customers.

Legault and Pierre Fitzgibbon spoke Wednesday about an “Amazon Quebec” ahead of a meeting with representatives of the online giant’s Canadian division.

The premier told reporters he is concerned about the lack of Quebec-made products available on Amazon and wants to make sure the company isn’t just selling American products to Quebecers.

