Arrests Made In Quebec After Trudeau Condemns Cell Tower Fires

Ryan Remiorz/THE CANADIAN PRESS Technicians work on repairing a cellphone tower Monday after a suspicious fire was reported in Piedmont, Que.

MONTREAL — Quebec provincial police say they’ve arrested two people in connection with a spate of cellphone tower fires in recent days.

Police say the pair, who are in their 20s, will be questioned following the arrests early Thursday in Ste-Adele, which is located northwest of Montreal.

Two more fires were set early Thursday in St-Jerome and Blainville, adding to other cases north of Montreal earlier this week. In total, six fires have been reported at Quebec cellphone towers in recent days.

A spokesman said the force’s major crimes unit took over the case and will investigate possible links between the blazes, including if they can be traced back to people holding conspiracy theories about 5G technology.