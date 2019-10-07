‘Bonjour-Hi’ Greeting Lives On In Quebec As Government Backtracks On Ban

Jacques Boissinot/THE CANADIAN PRESS Quebec Immigration Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette speaks at a news conference in Quebec City on March 28, 2019. The minister says the province will try to encourage retailers to greet customers in French.

MONTREAL — Quebec’s immigration minister now says there is no plan to bring in legislation to prevent retail workers from greeting their customers with “bonjour-hi,” three days after he raised the possibility of banning the bilingual greeting.

Simon Jolin-Barrette, who is also minister responsible for the French language, says the government will work to encourage retailers to greet customers in French instead of forcing them.

The bilingual greeting has been widely adopted by retail workers in Montreal in an effort to welcome a diverse clientele, but it has also become a source of controversy among those who fear the gradual erosion of the French language.