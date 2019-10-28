Graham Hughes/THE CANADIAN PRESS A box of buttons that oppose Quebec's Bill 21 are seen here during a demonstration in Montreal on Oct. 6, 2019. The law bans public sector workers from wearing religious symbols on the job.

MONTREAL — Protesters against Quebec’s secularism law said Sunday that they aren’t giving up the fight to overturn Bill 21, with or without politicians on their side. As a cold rain fell, dozens gathered in Montreal’s Parc-Extension neighbourhood on Sunday to march against the law and systemic racism. As the crowd huddled under the awning outside the entrance to a subway station ahead of the march, community leaders representing diverse interests highlighted what they described as the bill’s discriminatory aspects. Ichrak Nourel Hak, a teaching student who wears a hijab, said the law has emboldened those who are racist and caused an increase in Islamophobic incidents.

With this law, the government opened Pandora’s Box and gave Islamophobes the liberty to spit on an entire religious community. Ichrak Nourel Hak, teaching student in Quebec

The legislation, which passed earlier this year and bars some government employees from wearing religious symbols while on the job, would prevent her from getting a job teaching in a Quebec public school after graduation. “With this law, the government opened Pandora’s Box and gave Islamophobes the liberty to spit on an entire religious community,” she said. “In 2019, we are harassed and discriminated against because we don’t have Quebecois traits, because we have names that are unpronounceable for some, or because we have a skin colour or physical traits that are different than the majority.” Watch: Federal party leaders squared off over Bill 21 during the election debate. Story continues below.

Less than a week after the federal election, some in the crowd said the current political climate was as much against them as the day’s wet weather. The multicultural neighbourhood where the march took place falls in the riding of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was re-elected last week with a minority government. During the election campaign, most of the federal party leaders agreed to not intervene in any court challenges against the secularism law, at the demand of Quebec Premier Francois Legault. Only Trudeau didn’t close the door to eventual legal action, but he is taking a wait-and-see approach for the moment. Malika Lounece, who attended the march with her daughter, didn’t seem to have much faith in politicians. “Will Trudeau do something? When he had a majority, he did nothing,” she said. “Now that he has a minority, I don’t know.”