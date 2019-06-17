Quebec Bans Public Employees From Wearing Religious Symbols At Work

LUDOVIC MARIN via Getty Images Quebec Premier François Legault, seen here in France in January 2019, led his government to push through Bill 21 in the province on Sunday.

Quebec’s contentious secularism bill banning religious symbols for teachers, police officers and other public servants in positions of authority was voted into law late Sunday. Quebec Premier François Legault’s government used its majority to push through Bill 21 by a vote of 73 to 35 after applying the mechanism of closure to end debate on the bill prematurely. The Parti Quebecois also voted in favour, while the Liberals and Quebec solidaire were opposed. The bill prohibits public servants in positions of authority from wearing religious symbols on the job. Its opponents say the law targets religious minorities while the government argues it affirms the Quebecois people’s secular identity. The Coalition Avenir Quebec government introduced last-minute amendments toughening the law, making provisions for a minister to verify that it is being obeyed and to demand corrective measures if necessary. Liberal member Marc Tanguay said the changes would result in a “secularism police.” Watch: These Quebecers say Bill 21 won’t change what they wear. Story continues below.

Just before the final vote, the bill’s sponsor, Simon Jolin-Barrette, minister of immigration, diversity and inclusiveness, asked all legislators to “convey the principles of state secularism with calm and respect.” The legislation includes wording that preemptively invokes Section 33 of the Canadian Constitution, also known as the notwithstanding clause. As a consequence, no citizen will be able to challenge the bill on grounds it violates fundamental freedoms granted by law. A Section 33 declaration, however, needs to be renewed every five years. Legault told reporters earlier in the day his government was closing a door that no one would choose to reopen. “My prediction,” he said, “is that neither the Liberals, nor the Parti Quebecois — I don’t think they’ll be in power in five years — would want to change this law.” Liberal Helene David quickly contradicted him. The Opposition critic for secularism told reporters a Liberal government would not renew Section 33. “We will see in five years what we will do,” she said. “There are strong chances we will want to repeal (the law).”

Bill 21 fulfills a major campaign promise by Legault’s party. The premier has often said the legislation is a “compromise” because his party decided against including daycare workers or private school teachers in the bill. The legislation also grants certain public sector workers such as teachers an acquired right to continue wearing religious symbols if they were hired before the law took effect. Bill 21 also forbids anyone giving or receiving a state service with their face covered — largely seen as a measure targeting full-face Islamic veils. The Liberals offered an amendment that would have let university students studying to become state employees affected by the law, such as teachers or lawyers, to have an acquired right to continue wearing religious symbols. Jolin-Barette, said no. The so-called grandfather clause “would only to apply to those already working.” Despite criticism from across the country by federal and provincial politicians, human rights advocates and many other groups, Legault’s government has stayed united in its drive to adopt the legislation.

Mr. Premier, we will remember you for this. Pierre Arcand, interim Quebec Liberal leader