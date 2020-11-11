Ever wanted to live in a castle? 2020 may be the year to make it happen.

No, really. A literal castle in the Quebec countryside called the Château Bahia is currently for sale at the low price of only $650,000.

This is not just any old property.

The property is located near Escuminac, Quebec, on the Gaspé Peninsula near the border with New Brunswick. The three-building property comes completely furnished, and features 16 bedrooms and six bathrooms spread across two storeys and four separate towers with turrets. There’s waterfront views, a grand banquet hall and even a tower library that comes completely filled with books, in case living out the life of a Disney princess is a big deal for you.