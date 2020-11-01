NEWS
11/01/2020 17:37 EST

Suspect, 2 Victims Identified In Deadly Quebec City Stabbing Attack

24-year-old Carl Girouard was charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder.

  • Canadian Press

QUEBEC — The Quebec crown prosecutor’s office says a 24-year-old man has been charged in relation to a sword attack in Quebec City late Saturday that killed two people and injured five others.

The prosecutor’s office says Carl Girouard faces two counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder.

Girouard appeared before a judge via video-conference this afternoon, with another hearing scheduled for Thursday. 

Quebec City Police chief Robert Pigeon said earlier in the day that a suspect dressed in “medieval” garb had swung a katana-like sword at randomly chosen victims during an attack that went on for nearly 2.5 hours.

The Canadian Press
Dimitry Montigny looks on as Jessica Peloquin, left, lays flowers in front of Suzanne Clermont's house in Quebec City on Sunday.

Police identified the two Quebec City residents who died in in the attack as 56-year-old Francois Duchesne and 61-year-old Suzanne Clermont.

Neighbours are holding impromptu vigils in Quebec City to honour the victims, while tributes have poured in from across Canada in support of their families and loved ones.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2020.

READ MORE

America Votes
The latest polls, breaking news and analysis on the U.S. election from HuffPost’s Washington, D.C. bureau
See More

  • Canadian Press
MORE: quebec crime Quebec City stabbing Carl Girouard