'Multiple Victims' Taken To Hospital After Stabbings In Quebec City

They say incident happened near the national assembly Saturday night and that the suspect remains at large.

QUEBEC — Police in Quebec City have arrested a suspect following a search for a man allegedly dressed in medieval clothing and armed with a bladed weapon who they say has left “multiple victims.”

The scene in Quebec City right now after reports of multiple stabbings. This command post is right outside the National Assembly. 📷: CTV cameraman Sam Pouliot ⁦ @CTVNews ⁩ @CTVMontreal ⁩ pic.twitter.com/7huZaqXvIN

Police say five victims have been transported to a local hospital, however, there was no immediate word on their conditions.

Spokesperson Etienne Doyon said “It remains to be determined, but these are serious attacks.”

Police asked area residents to stay indoors as the investigation was underway.

Anyone with further information about the incident was being urged to call 911.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2020.