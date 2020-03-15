Quebec’s government has issued an unprecedented directive for all non-essential services to close their businesses.
“In other countries (the number) was exponential. It could be exponential here,” Premier Francois Legault said on Sunday. “What we are doing will save lives.”
Most recreational spaces in the province, including movie theatres, arcades, waterparks, ski hills, bars and gyms will be closed, though essential services will stay open.
Restaurants are being allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity, with clients seated with an empty table between them. Takeout locations are not being restricted.
The move comes as COVID-19 cases in the province jumped overnight. The province had 35 confirmed cases at the time of publishing, up from 24 on Saturday.
Legault declared a public health emergency on Saturday, which gave his government extra powers to deal with the outbreak like the ability to order the closure of public spaces. He also asked people over 70 to stay home for their own protection as they’re at the most risk.
On Sunday, the premier also pushed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to close the country’s borders to foreigners.
“I continue to think it’s not a good idea to receive foreign tourists in Canada,” he said. “We’ll continue discussing this issue with the federal government.”
More to come.