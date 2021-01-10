Dozens Of Protesters Ticketed For Violating Quebec's COVID-19 Curfew

The Canadian Press A man is arrested by Quebec City police after 8 p.m. as a curfew begins in the province of Quebec to counter the spread of COVID-19 on Saturday.

MONTREAL — Police forces across Quebec handed out dozens of tickets to people protesting the province’s new COVID-19-related curfew shortly after it went into effect at last night.

Quebec City police spokesman Const. Etienne Doyon says approximately 20 people protesting the curfew were ticketed around 8:20 p.m. adding some of those individuals were detained after they refused to identify themselves.

Montreal police spokeswoman Const. Caroline Chevrefils says 17 tickets were issued to people protesting the measure in the city’s Plateau borough.

Sherbrooke police said they issued around a dozen fines to people protesting the province’s COVID-19 regulations.