Homeless People To Be Exempt From Quebec's Provincewide Curfew

MONTREAL — The Quebec government said Wednesday it will not challenge a temporary court order granted Tuesday that exempts the homeless from a provincewide curfew imposed to limit the spread of COVID-19. Lionel Carmant, Quebec’s junior health minister, said in a tweet that the government will modify its curfew decree to ensure those without shelter will not be subject to the measure. “We are aware of the ruling last night and do not intend to challenge it,” he wrote. “Since the start of the curfew, our desire has been for people experiencing homelessness to be guided to the right resources and not to judicialize them.” Community workers and politicians at all levels of government had called on Quebec Premier Francois Legault to exempt the homeless from the curfew after a man was found dead this month in a portable toilet not far from a Montreal homeless shelter he frequented. Legault had refused, saying police were showing discretion in dealing with the homeless and suggesting some people might pretend to be homeless in order to get around the 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew.

Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press A homeless person sits outside in the cold in Montreal on Jan. 19, 2021. Homeless people have been ticketed for allegedly breaking the curfew in Quebec, which comes with a fine up to $6,000.

But in response to a request filed Friday by a legal clinic representing the homeless, Quebec Superior Court Justice Chantal Masse ruled that although the curfew was introduced in the public interest, its application imperilled the lives, safety and health of people experiencing homelessness. The judge noted that the Crown did not challenge evidence presented in court showing tickets — which carry fines from $1,000 to $6,000 — had already been given to homeless people for allegedly breaking the curfew. The lawyers requesting the suspension had argued that applying the health order to people experiencing homelessness is “useless, arbitrary, disproportionate and cruel.” “It causes serious and irreparable prejudices that are not justified in the context of a free and democratic society,” read the request signed by law firm Trudel Johnston and Lesperance. The lead plaintiff, identified as S.A., is described in the court document as a 38-year-old man who has been diagnosed with alcoholism and schizophrenia. The filing says that S.A. received two $1,550 tickets for violating the curfew, which he cannot respect due to his homelessness and that he has no hope of paying. S.A had been asked to leave two shelters in the past two weeks because he had allegedly broken the rules, and he had been banned from three others allegedly because of his alcohol consumption, the filing says. It adds that the man feared catching COVID-19 in a shelter.