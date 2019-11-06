Quebec Minister Says Tearful Students Changed His Mind On Immigration Program

Jacques Boissinot/CP Quebec Minister of Immigration, Diversity and Inclusiveness Simon Jolin-Barrette speaks at a news conference at the legislature in Quebec City on March 28, 2019.

QUEBEC — The Quebec government is backtracking on proposed changes to a popular immigration program aimed at university students that would’ve seen many of them sent home.

Immigration Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette announced today he will allow students already enrolled in the program to complete it.

The about-face comes a day after both Jolin-Barrette and Premier Francois Legault appeared inflexible despite the tearful pleas of students in the program.

Jolin-Barrette says those testimonials from distressed students at a news conference inside the legislature led him to change his mind.