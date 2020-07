Quebec To Allow Public Gatherings Of Up To 250 People Starting Aug. 3

MONTREAL — Quebec says it will permit indoor and outdoor public gatherings of up to 250 people across the province beginning Aug. 3. The directive announced Thursday doesn’t include private gatherings in places such as homes and chalets, where the 10-person limit remains in force. By increasing the limit to 250 people from 50, the government is hoping to give a revenue boost to venues hosting sports and cultural events, which have been hit hard by the pandemic-induced shutdowns. The new directive applies to all entertainment venues across Quebec, including concert halls, theatres and movie houses. It also applies to places of worship, rented halls and amateur sport training and competitions.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press Images People sit at an outdoor terrace in Montreal on Wednesday as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world.

Quebecers will still be required to keep a two-metre distance from one another and, when that’s not possible, to wear a mask. “With this announcement, we are allowing the Quebec population to appreciate in greater numbers the many cultural spaces that delight the young and old,” Culture Minister Nathalie Roy said in a news release. Anyone participating in an indoor event will need to wear a mask when they are moving around. They will be allowed to remove their mask when sitting down to watch a show or sporting event.