Rawpixel via Getty Images Little children in Halloween costumes

Apparently Nov. 1 is the new Oct. 31 when it comes to trick-or-treating.

Several Quebec mayors are calling on parents to postpone Halloween celebrations by one day due to a forecast of bad weather.

That’s right: like a baseball game or outdoor concert, Halloween is facing a rain delay.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement about significant rainfall and snowfall in excess of 15 centimetres in several parts of Quebec. Montreal could see 50 millimetres of rain Thursday and Friday with overnight temperatures dropping below freezing.

In a tweet Wednesday, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante encouraged families in the city to move their celebrations to Friday.