Apparently Nov. 1 is the new Oct. 31 when it comes to trick-or-treating.
Several Quebec mayors are calling on parents to postpone Halloween celebrations by one day due to a forecast of bad weather.
That’s right: like a baseball game or outdoor concert, Halloween is facing a rain delay.
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement about significant rainfall and snowfall in excess of 15 centimetres in several parts of Quebec. Montreal could see 50 millimetres of rain Thursday and Friday with overnight temperatures dropping below freezing.
In a tweet Wednesday, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante encouraged families in the city to move their celebrations to Friday.
In the municipality of Sainte-Julie, Mayor Suzanne Roy called postponing festivities “exceptional” but necessary to take into account “the safety and comfort of the children and adolescents who would be in the streets to collect candy.”
Other officials across the region and in the U.S. echoed their pleas. However, many people on social media have pointed out that you can’t just move a holiday like that.
Many schools have said they will go ahead with Halloween programming as planned. And some people are rightfully confused if this means two nights of door-stop candy distribution.
If you live in Quebec or eastern Ontario, your kids might to try to have their candy and eat it too by turning this year into TWO Halloweens. Which is honestly a genius move.
If you do decide to head out, wear an appropriate costume! fisherman is a great excuse to wear rainboots, and an Olympic skier brings out a scarf and hat.
Or you could always drop your kid into a big puffy jacket and say they’re the Michelin Man. Above all, be safe and smart out there.
As for postponing holidays, this sets a precedent. What’s next? Christmas in July? A week-long St. Patrick’s Day? This is apparently the world we live in now.
WATCH: Halloween will feature snow, heavy rain.