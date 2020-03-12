Jacques Boissinot/CP Quebec national public health director Horacio Arruda responds to questions as Quebec Premier Francois Legault looks on at the legislature in Quebec City on March 12, 2020.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault asked people returning from abroad to self-isolate for 14 days and cancelled large indoor gatherings Thursday as he called on the population to join the fight against the spread of COVID-19. While the situation remains under control in the province, Legault said, it’s time for Quebecers to go into “emergency mode” to ensure the spread of novel coronavirus doesn’t turn into a crisis. “I think the next few weeks will be critical, and it’s important we take measures to try not to have too many people contaminated,” he said in Quebec City alongside the province’s health minister and public health director. Watch: Federal Liberals, Tories tango over coronavirus preparation

The two-week isolation will be mandatory for public sector workers returning from outside the country, including teachers and health care workers. They will continue to be paid. He said all indoor events attracting crowds of more than 250 people would be cancelled, and he asked organizers to reconsider any other large gatherings that are not considered essential. He also asked businesses to allow their workers to work from home if possible and to show understanding to those who have to miss work. Legault acknowledged the measures will affect everything from sporting events to tourism to the business community, which is already struggling with the effects of a stock market crash. He said he knew he was “asking a lot” from the population. “I think we have a major challenge, and if we want to succeed, I need the help of all Quebecers,” he said. “I know I’m asking a lot — not to travel any more, not to go to a show or a hockey game — it’s a major change, I understand, but the situation is very critical.”