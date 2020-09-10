Quebec To Fine People For Not Wearing A Mask In Public

Quebecers who flout rules requiring face coverings in indoor public spaces will be subject to a fine beginning on Saturday, Premier Francois Legault announced Thursday.
Legault said the vast majority of Quebecers have followed COVID-19 public health guidelines since the beginning of the pandemic.
But he said the sanctions in place across the province are needed because some aren’t respecting the rules, endangering the elderly and the health network.
“We cannot accept that a few irresponsible people put all Quebec at risk,” Legault told a news conference in Quebec City. “It’s time to penalize them.”
Legault said the dollar amount of the fines has not been decided and will be announced in the coming days by the province’s public security minister following a special cabinet meeting.
Face coverings have been mandatory on public transit and in indoor public spaces across the province since July, but enforcement was initially left largely with business owners.
The premier said the tightening of the rules will focus first on so-called yellow zones — currently four regions outside of Montreal that have recently seen an increase in COVID-19 cases.
Quebec introduced a four-level, colour-coded COVID-19 alert system Tuesday — green for vigilance, yellow for an early warning, orange for moderate alert and red for maximum alert.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 10, 2020.
