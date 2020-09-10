Quebec To Fine People For Not Wearing A Mask In Public

Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press Quebec Premier Francois Legault, left, speaks at a news conference in Quebec City on Thursday as provincial Health Minister Christian Dube looks on. Legault says the new penalty for public health offenders will take effect Saturday.

Quebecers who flout rules requiring face coverings in indoor public spaces will be subject to a fine beginning on Saturday, Premier Francois Legault announced Thursday.

Legault said the vast majority of Quebecers have followed COVID-19 public health guidelines since the beginning of the pandemic.

But he said the sanctions in place across the province are needed because some aren’t respecting the rules, endangering the elderly and the health network.

“We cannot accept that a few irresponsible people put all Quebec at risk,” Legault told a news conference in Quebec City. “It’s time to penalize them.”