Quebec Politician Travels To Caribbean As Officials Urge Staying Home

Jacques Boissinot/THE CANADIAN PRESS Quebec Liberal Party MNA Pierre Arcand is seen here in Quebec on Aug. 11, 2019. Arcand says he took two COVID-19 tests before travelling abroad in December 2020.

MONTREAL — Quebec Liberal member Pierre Arcand is vacationing with his wife in the Caribbean despite warnings from the federal and provincial governments to stay home during the pandemic.

The Canadian Press has obtained a statement from Arcand, who led the Quebec Liberals between 2018-20, saying he is in Barbados, a place he called “one of the safest places in the world today.”

Canada and Quebec have repeatedly asked Canadians not to travel abroad during the pandemic, especially in the winter, when the country is reporting record numbers of infections and hospitals are overburdened by COVID-19 patients.