Montreal To Get Same-Day Weed Home Delivery Starting This Summer

ALICE CHICHE via Getty Images A man pulls a container of cannabis out of a bag after making a purchase in Quebec City in October 2018. A pilot project will allow same-day delivery for marijuana purchases in the province of Quebec.

MONTREAL — Quebec’s provincially-run cannabis retailer is gunning for the province’s black-market cannabis sellers with a new same-day delivery service. The service will launch as a pilot project on the island of Montreal in July, a spokesperson for the Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC) told HuffPost Canada. SQDC already offers delivery by Canada Post, for a $5 fee, with delivery in one to three business days. And due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, it isn’t currently guaranteeing any delivery times at all. The new delivery service will charge an additional fee “like any other business that offers express delivery,” the spokesperson said.

The retailer ― the only one licensed to sell retail cannabis legally in the province ― has reached an agreement with a delivery company, CEO Jean-François Bergeron told the Montreal Gazette. If the pilot project is successful, the service will be rolled out to the rest of the province over the next six months, Bergeron said. Montreal has long had unlicensed cannabis delivery services, going back to well before marijuana legalization in 2018, and some have been known to offer delivery in a few hours or less. It’s that market the SQDC hopes to break into, the Gazette reported. So far, the provincially run retailer estimates it has some 30 per cent of Quebec’s cannabis market, and Bergeron hopes to expand that to 49 per cent by next year. Watch: Here’s what the legal pot industry wants from the federal government. Story continues below.