Mysterious Odour On School Bus Sends 21 Quebec Kids To Hospital

Getty Images A stock photo of a school bus is seen here in this undated image. Authorities are trying to figure out what strange smell was detected on a Gatineau school bus on Friday.

GATINEAU, Que. — Twenty-one elementary school students in Gatineau were taken to hospital Friday after complaining of head, chest and stomach aches following a school bus ride.

Maude Hebert with the Portages-de-l’Outaouais school board says no one showed signs of serious injury and the children were brought to hospital as a preventive measure.

She says when the students arrived at school, they complained they felt ill and reported an unusual smell from the bus.