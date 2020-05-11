Quebec Still Has Most COVID-19 Cases As Some Schools, Daycares Reopen

Graham Hughes/THE CANADIAN PRESS School buses are seen here on Sunday in Vaudreuil-Dorion, Que. Students returning to school Monday will be asked to physical distance and frequently wash their hands.

MONTREAL — Some Quebec children will be back in class Monday for the first time since March as the province reopens elementary schools and daycares outside the Montreal area.

While the province is the first in Canada to reopen following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, school officials say it will be far from business as usual.

Students will be subject to physical distancing, frequent hand-washing and carefully co-ordinated school days spent in large part at their desks while school officials keep up with cleaning, disinfecting and following public health guidelines.

Libraries, gyms and cafeterias will be closed, while some schools have prepared videos that warn parents and kids to expect to see floors marked with taped indicators of where to stand and teachers donning goggles, masks and gloves.

