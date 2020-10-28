Quebec Suspends Some Private Refugee Sponsorships Over Integrity Concerns

MONTREAL — Quebec is suspending all private refugee sponsorships by organizations because it says it has serious concerns with the integrity of the program.

The province said Wednesday that until November 2021, only groups of two to five people can privately sponsor a refugee.

All larger organizations including church groups and non-profits that have privately sponsored refugees for years are shut out of the program for the next 12 months.

‘Serious allegations’

The government published its decision in the Official Gazette and did not give details other than saying it had serious concerns about the integrity of certain practices within the framework of the program.

Quebec’s Immigration Department said in an emailed statement Wednesday it received “serious allegations” regarding the program.

“Investigations are ongoing and we will not be commenting further to avoid harming their progress.”

Paul Clarke, executive director of Action Refugies Montreal, a non-profit that has sponsored refugees to Quebec since the 1990s, called the government’s decision unfortunate.