Jacques Boissinot/THE CANADIAN PRESS Quebec Immigration Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette responds to reporters questions on Oct. 9, 2018 at the legislature in Quebec City.

MONTREAL — A Quebec school board says it refused to hire two teachers who wear religious symbols because they would not comply with the province’s new secularism law.

The Commission scolaire de la Pointe-de-l’Ile said the two candidates indicated they would not remove their religious symbols on the job as the legislation requires.

Bill 21 prohibits some public sector workers, including teachers and police officers, from wearing religious symbols such as hijabs, turbans and kippas at work.

