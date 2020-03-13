Quebec To Shut Down Schools, Universities And Daycares Over COVID-19

Jacques Boissinot/THE CANADIAN PRESS Quebec Premier Francois Legault speaks to the media during a news conference in Quebec City on Thursday. As of Friday, Quebec has 17 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Quebec is closing all schools, junior colleges, universities and daycare centres in the province for two weeks beginning Monday to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

On Friday, Premier Francois Legault also called on the federal government to rapidly limit the entry of foreign visitors into the country.

He says it’s inconsistent that the province’s citizens are being told to self-isolate for two weeks upon returning from travel, but foreign visitors face no such restrictions.

Speaking to reporters in Quebec City, Legault said daycare service would be available for the children of health care workers and others providing essential services.

As of Friday, Quebec has 17 confirmed COVID-19 cases.