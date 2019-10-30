Jacques Boissinot/CP Quebec Premier Francois Legault speaks at the National Assembly in Quebec City on Oct. 22, 2019.

QUEBEC — The Quebec government is moving ahead with its controversial values test on newcomers wishing to settle in the province.

For those would-be immigrants, securing a Quebec selection certificate will be conditional upon successful completion of the test.

The details of the test rules were published today in the province’s Official Gazette, but the wording of the questions was not.