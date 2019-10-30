POLITICS
10/30/2019 12:32 EDT | Updated 5 minutes ago

Quebec's Values Test For Immigrants Will Be Imposed Despite Controversy

Francois Legault's CAQ proposed the idea during the 2018 election.

  • The Canadian Press
Jacques Boissinot/CP
Quebec Premier Francois Legault speaks at the National Assembly in Quebec City on Oct. 22, 2019.

QUEBEC — The Quebec government is moving ahead with its controversial values test on newcomers wishing to settle in the province.

For those would-be immigrants, securing a Quebec selection certificate will be conditional upon successful completion of the test.

The details of the test rules were published today in the province’s Official Gazette, but the wording of the questions was not.

A passing grade for the test will be 75 per cent and in case of failure, it will only be possible to retake the test once; after failing twice, the only option remaining will be to take a course on Quebec values.

Premier Francois Legault told reporters today it was important that those wishing to live in Quebec understand the province’s values, namely gender equality and secularism of the state.

The test was a key component to the Coalition Avenir Quebec’s election platform on immigration.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2019.

