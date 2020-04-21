Queen Elizabeth Mourns For Nova Scotia After ‘Appalling’ Attacks

Getty Images Queen Elizabeth is seen here at Buckingham Palace in London on Nov. 4, 2015.

The Queen is sending her condolences to the victims of the “devastating attacks” in Nova Scotia over the weekend.

A 51-year-old gunman left at least 19 people dead across the province during the shooting rampage. A police manhunt ensued, which ended with the gunman’s death.

“Prince Philip and I have been deeply saddened by the appalling events in Nova Scotia, and we send our condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of those who have lost their lives,” read a statement from the Queen posted on Twitter.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Nova Scotia and all Canadians at this tragic time.”

Queen Elizabeth also acknowledged police officers for their “bravery and sacrifice.” One RCMP officer was killed and another was injured during the attacks.