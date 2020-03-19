The Queen has shared a message of comfort to people around the world who are experiencing the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, Her Majesty, who confirmed that she and Prince Philip are at their home in Windsor, U.K., released a statement acknowledging people “are entering a period of great concern and uncertainty.”

Although she doesn’t refer to the pandemic by name, the Queen acknowledged, “We are all being advised to change our normal routines and regular patterns of life for the greater good of the communities we live in and, in particular, to protect the most vulnerable within them.”

“At times such as these, I am reminded that our nation’s history has been forged by people and communities coming together to work as one, concentrating our combined efforts with a focus on the common goal.”

After commending the efforts of “our scientists, medical practitioners and emergency and public services,” the Queen encourages families to stay connected to loved ones, while keeping each other safe.

“I am certain we are up to that challenge. You can be assured that my family and I stand ready to play our part,” she concludes.

The statement comes at a time when the novel coronavirus pandemic is spreading quickly in the U.K.

According to government figures, via The Guardian, there are almost 2,626 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.K. and 103 deaths at time of publish.

WATCH: Idris Elba tests positive for the coronavirus. Story continues below.

British actor Idris Elba recently confirmed he had contracted the virus, but, in a video he posted to Twitter, he says he is feeling “OK” and showing no symptoms.

And two royals, who are not part of the Royal Family, have also contracted the virus.

Karl von Habsburg, the Archduke of Austria, has been quarantined since last Thursday, after testing positive for COVID-19, and Monaco’s Prince Albert II confirmed today that he too has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“These are uncertain times. And now, more than ever, we need each other,” read the couple’s message. “We need each other for truth, for support, and to feel less alone during a time that can honestly feel quite scary.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are currently living in British Columbia with their 10-month-old son, Archie, also said they would be doing their part to keep people informed with resources and “accurate information and facts from trusted experts, to learning about measures we can take to keep ourselves and our families healthy, to working with organisations that can support our mental and emotional well-being.”

Prince William also shared a message about COVID-19, just two weeks after making a joke about it during his and Kate Middleton’s royal tour of Ireland.

On Wednesday, the Duke of Cambridge released a video on behalf of the U.K.’s National Emergencies Trust (NET), and urged people to think about donating to the NET so they could raise funds to help local charities support people who are experiencing hardships as a result of the pandemic.

“Whenever and wherever adversity strikes, the people of the United Kingdom have a unique ability to pull together,” William said in the video. “The way the local communities support those affected shows the very best of our values and human nature.”

Amid the crisis, most of the Royal Family has been scaling back their duties and cancelling public appearances.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, announced last week that they had cancelled their royal tour to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus, and Jordan that was set to take place from March 17 to March 25.