Calgarian Torpedoes Racist 'Camel' Tweet With Witty Comeback

Zain Velji/Supplied Zain Velji, a Calgary community advocate and campaign strategist, responded with humour when facing racism on Twitter.

The blatantly racist comment on Twitter was so uncreative, Zain Velji couldn’t help but snap back with humour.

The Calgary community advocate and campaign strategist’s response has since gone viral, with dozens of other Twitter users supporting him with jokes of their own.

“This example was so blatant, I wanted to point out to people this stuff exists and it’s increasing,” Velji told HuffPost Canada. “And that you can disarm with humour and it helps to make it easier for people to digest.”

The offensive tweet used racist stereotypes to suggest Velji rode a camel and lived in a cave.