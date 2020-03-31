Sean Kilpatrick/CP Ralph Goodale speaks a press conference at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa on Aug. 6, 2019.

OTTAWA — Former Liberal cabinet minister Ralph Goodale has been named a special adviser to the Trudeau government into Iran’s downing of a commercial airliner in January. The appointment on Tuesday follows complaints last week from the families of some of the Canadians killed in the crash that COVID-19 is detracting from efforts to hold Iran to account. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Goodale will examine the lessons learned from Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 as well as other air disasters, including Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 and Air India Flight 182. Goodale will support ongoing government efforts and come up with recommendations on “tools and mechanisms” needed to prevent future disasters. Watch: Canada leading ‘Safer Skies’ strategy to protect airborne passenger jets

Goodale’s appointment comes as Iran missed a deadline last week to surrender the flight recorders from the jetliner, which the Iranian military shot down on Jan. 8. All 176 people aboard were killed, including 55 Canadian citizens and 30 permanent residents. Iran’s representative to the International Civil Aviation Organization in Montreal promised on March 11 to transfer the black boxes to Ukraine within two weeks to assist with its investigation into the crash, but as of March 26 that had yet to occur. Goodale, a veteran Saskatchewan MP, was Canada’s public safety minister until his defeat in last fall’s federal election and has overseen numerous other portfolios, including finance and natural resources. “The Ukraine International Airlines tragedy should never have occurred, and the families and loved ones of the victims deserve to know how and why it happened. While we work to get them the accountability, justice and closure they deserve, we also need to develop a strategy on how to best respond to international air disasters,” Trudeau said in a statement.