Canadians In Every Province Received Random Seeds In The Mail: CFIA

Canadian Food Inspection Agency This photo shared on Twitter by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency on July 31 shows unidentified seeds sent to Canada.

OTTAWA — The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) says it has received reports from 750 people across the country regarding unrequested packages of seeds.

The agency says the seeds are from a range of plant species and have postmarks from differing countries, but they appear to be low-risk.

It says it remains unclear as to why Canadians are receiving the seed packages.

The seeds have been found in all 10 provinces, but there have been no reports of them making it to the territories, the CFIA says in a statement.