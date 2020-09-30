Rapid COVID-19 Test Approved By Health Canada

Getty Images A medic taking sample from a patient's nose for COVID-19 testing.

OTTAWA — Health Canada has given the green light to a rapid test for COVID-19 that could be deployed to long-term care homes and schools to take pressure off provincial testing systems. But neither the company nor the federal government will be more specific about when the test kits will start arriving other than “the coming weeks.” The department posted news Wednesday of the approval of the Abbott Diagnostics ID Now test, which can deliver results within 13 minutes of a patient being swabbed, without having to first send the specimen to a lab for processing. The approval came a day after Public Services and Procurement Canada signed a deal to buy nearly eight million of the tests from the company, as well as 3,800 of the analyzer units that process the results. “Health Canada has delivered on approvals in a rapid way,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in question period.

It’s not rapid enough for provinces where cases are surging and people are waiting hours in line to get tested and sometimes more than a week to get their results. Ontario Premier Doug Ford applauded the approval Wednesday but said he wants to know when the tests will show up and when more approvals will follow. “We would expect them to be delivered as quickly as possible,” he said. “We don’t have a moment to spare as cases continue to rise.” Ford said Ottawa needs to approve even more rapid tests, including those already approved in other countries such as the United States. This is the fourth test approved by Health Canada that can be completed outside a laboratory but the first to return results so quickly. One was taken back off the list because it didn’t perform well. Another, the GeneExpert, has been used in Nunavut, Nunavik and northern Manitoba, and produces results in about an hour. Watch: Meet the airport dogs sniffing for coronavirus. Story continues below.