Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images Fans cheer in Jurassic Park as the Raptors play in the Eastern Conference NBA Final in Toronto on May 19, 2019.

One of Canada’s largest theatre chains says it will be airing Toronto Raptors playoff games for free at 33 cinemas across the country.

Cineplex says it has reached a deal with Raptors owners Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment to broadcast the NBA finals in theatres ranging from Mount Pearl, N.L. to Victoria.

Maple Leaf Sports has also struck deals with 10 cities to set up local versions of Jurassic Park, the tailgate zone outside the Raptor’s home arena in downtown Toronto that’s been the scene of massive celebrations during the team’s historic playoff run.

