LIVING
06/06/2019 12:10 EDT | Updated 2 minutes ago

Video Of Raptors Fans Belting Out 'O Canada' At Warriors' Arena Is Pure Joy

Toronto is two wins away from an NBA title and people are pumped.

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images
Fans of the Toronto Raptors are seen here in Oracle Arena for Game 3 of the NBA Finals on June 5, 2019. 

From far and wide, Canadians are making their voices heard during the NBA Finals

The Toronto Raptors are two wins away from their first NBA championship, and fans are clearly excited.

The Raptors won their first-ever road playoff game in NBA Finals history on Wednesday, defeating the Golden State Warriors by a score of 123-109 at Oracle Arena.

Some fans — including, of course, “Superfan” Nav Bhatia — attended Game 3 in Oakland, Calif., and something magical happened after the final whistle was blown. As Warriors fans headed for the exits, Raptors fans came together to celebrate.

And in typical Canadian fashion, “O Canada” was sung as loudly as possible.

Check out the video above posted on Instagram by Sportsnet

RELATED

“Love, love, love,” one person wrote in response to the video on Instagram.

“Canadians showing some pride! Love it!” an Instagram user said.

“Awesome. Love this! So proud to be Canadian,” another commenter wrote.

It’s a great time to be a Raptors fan, and they won’t have to wait too long for the next game. The Dinos are set to square off against the Warriors on Friday at 9 p.m. ET.

Expect some more Canadians in the crowd for that one.

Watch: The Raptors are getting rave reviews for their play in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

MORE: Toronto Raptors nba finals Golden State Warriors o canada nav bhatia