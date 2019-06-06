Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images Fans of the Toronto Raptors are seen here in Oracle Arena for Game 3 of the NBA Finals on June 5, 2019.

From far and wide, Canadians are making their voices heard during the NBA Finals.

The Toronto Raptors are two wins away from their first NBA championship, and fans are clearly excited.

The Raptors won their first-ever road playoff game in NBA Finals history on Wednesday, defeating the Golden State Warriors by a score of 123-109 at Oracle Arena.