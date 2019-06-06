From far and wide, Canadians are making their voices heard during the NBA Finals.
The Toronto Raptors are two wins away from their first NBA championship, and fans are clearly excited.
The Raptors won their first-ever road playoff game in NBA Finals history on Wednesday, defeating the Golden State Warriors by a score of 123-109 at Oracle Arena.
Some fans — including, of course, “Superfan” Nav Bhatia — attended Game 3 in Oakland, Calif., and something magical happened after the final whistle was blown. As Warriors fans headed for the exits, Raptors fans came together to celebrate.
And in typical Canadian fashion, “O Canada” was sung as loudly as possible.
“Love, love, love,” one person wrote in response to the video on Instagram.
“Canadians showing some pride! Love it!” an Instagram user said.
“Awesome. Love this! So proud to be Canadian,” another commenter wrote.
It’s a great time to be a Raptors fan, and they won’t have to wait too long for the next game. The Dinos are set to square off against the Warriors on Friday at 9 p.m. ET.
Expect some more Canadians in the crowd for that one.
