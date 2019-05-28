Legions of Toronto Raptors fans who have been yearning to see their beloved team in the NBA finals will soon get their wish — as long as they’re willing to watch it on a screen, of course. Ahead of this Thursday’s Game 1 against the Golden State Warriors, fans have been gobsmacked by how quickly tickets have sold out and how much the ones being re-sold are going for.

The Raptors made the finals, so of course I’m intrigued to go to a game in Toronto... until I saw the ticket prices pic.twitter.com/tIlGr0hnn9 — Jasmine Valentine (@Jaz_Valentine) May 26, 2019

Take a gander at Ticketmaster, for example, and you’ll find the cheapest resale tickets starting around a super cool and normal $1,300. From there, they go up. Way, way up.

me calculating how much I’ll have in my bank account after I purchase a raptors finals game ticket pic.twitter.com/XEEXXUpDQ3 — natz (@egyalitarian) May 23, 2019

The “best seats” available shoot up to around $12,000 each, and these aren’t even courtside. If you aren’t livid enough, bask in the fact that Ticketmaster is charging up to $2,000 alone in its oh-so-lovely service fees for these tickets. On Stubhub, there are some “cheaper” tickets going for about $1,000. The catch? They’re standing room only. The site also has courtside seats for us lucky mortals, starting around $10,000 and others that go up to slightly tougher-to-swallow $34,000.

The only people who can afford Toronto Raptors NBA Finals tickets at Scotiabank Arena are the players themselves. — Chris Walder (@WalderSports) May 28, 2019